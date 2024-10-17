Connect with us

FG systematically starving South East farmers of fertilisers - Freds Nwosu
EFCC is an unlawful organisation - Agbakoba

FG sets up panel to renegotiate 2009 agreement on revamp of public universities

Over 105 perish in Jigawa while scooping fuel as fallen tanker explodes

Yoruba nation: Intimidation by Nigerian govt won't deter us, Igboho vows

Yayale Ahmed leads FG/ASUU negotiation team

Abia govt disburses interest-free loans to 302 youth farmers

VIDEO: Residents escape death as two storey building collapses in Orile Iganmu, Lagos

2024 Nobel literature: Han Kang's 'Ouvre' confronts historical traumas, fragility of human life

Sunday Igboho takes Yoruba nation agitation to Downing Street, 'submits petition to UK Prime Minister'

FG systematically starving South East farmers of fertilisers – Freds Nwosu

Published

Published

45 mins ago

on

Frank Freds Nwosu, President of Brainbox Farmers’ Association, Nigeria, has alleged that the federal government is systematically starving farmers in the South East geopolitical zone of fertilisers, while same is abundant in South West, the home zone of President Bola Tinubu.

Nwosu, the Best Young Manager in Lagos Nigeria, 1993, in a statement titled, “A desperate reappraisal of the Nigerian polity,” said the marginalization is systemic and well worked out, adding that, “Right now, there is overabundant supplies of fertilizers to farmers in Yorubaland., but not so in Igbo land.”

He wrote:

“In 2013, I did a research which I later published as a book, titled, THE CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS, stating, inter alia, that the entire scenario playing out in this expansive geopolitical entity revolves around the irreconcilable differences between the docile religious philosophical Igbo in the East, and the violent aggressive Fulani in the North, who are poised to make this subtle invisible cultural conflict to become visible, as it is becoming now, and to win the war against the Igbo by both defiling them culturally, and marginalizing them politically.

“This moment there is fertilizer glut in the West, but how about the East? The farmers in both regions are clearly incomparable in the provision of Agricultural inputs.

“There are no such provisions in the southeast.  A local farmer once told me,

‘…when I say we’re not in the same country, I talk from personal experience’

 

“The marginalization is systemic and well worked out! Right now, there is overabundant supplies of fertilizers to farmers in Yorubaland., but not so in Igbo land.  A smart Nigerian farmer that runs farms in both regions claims, “I  have a heavy-duty bike,  earned as agric support through the Agricultural Development Program in the southwest, but visit any of the ADP offices in the East, sad tales!”

“A seemingly frustrated eastern Nigerian that relocated his entire family to New York,  gives the rationale for his moves thus, “I’m deeply saddened by the reality that those in power, meant to advocate for us, are often the ones undermining our well-being”.

“A recent returnee to the East sadly points out that “This thing didn’t just start today, but maybe folks are only waking up to the reality. As far back 15 years ago, both the state government of the place I resided in the southwest and the faraway Yakubu Gowon Foundation  (or Centre?) literally went from house to house distributing multiple mosquito treated nets. I got more than enough for my family, and for all the bedrooms in my house. In the southeast, who will give you that!?”

“Funny, some of us who observed this trend and understood the poli-tricks started adjusting to it early.

“In the words of a retired senior citizens, “See: both my NIN and voters cards are southwest-denominated. While the lower level criminals in SE government agencies  were busy extorting money for folks in the southeast, I literally walked into the Government House and got my NIN capturing done, processed and issued with all amount of courtesy…. ”

“No, I wasn’t being given any special treatment. Everyone, just anyone strolled in and got attended to the same way.

“Conclusively, a dispassionate reappraisal of the present procedures in Nigeria suggest that, “No, East and West of Nigeria are clearly different countries”.

