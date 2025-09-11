Connect with us

Ghana agrees to host West Africans deported from US, including Nigerians
Ghana agrees to host West Africans deported from US, including Nigerians

Ghana has begun receiving West African migrants deported from the United States, including Nigerians, as part of a new arrangement with Washington, President John Dramani Mahama confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the first batch of 14 deportees, comprising Nigerians, a Gambian and other nationals, arrived in Accra recently. Ghanaian authorities are now facilitating their return to their respective home countries.

Mahama said the decision was based on the principle of regional free movement, noting that West Africans do not require visas to enter Ghana.

“We were approached by the US to accept third-party nationals who were being removed, and we agreed that West African nationals were acceptable because they don’t need visas to come to our country anyway,” he explained.

The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies deportations under his hardline immigration policy, which has included sending migrants to countries such as Eswatini, South Sudan and Rwanda despite objections from rights groups.

Nigeria, however, has refused similar requests. Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar said in July that Abuja would not accept deportees from outside the country, citing security and economic risks.

On July 9, Trump hosted five West African leaders, from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal, at the White House, where one of the main goals was to secure agreements on hosting deportees.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

