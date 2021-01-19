BY EMEKA EJERE

After a long wait, President Mohammadu Buhari has endorsed a list of ambassadorial posting, with Dr. Uzoma Elizabeth Emenike, as the first female Nigerian ambassador to the United States of America.

Emenike, who is Nigeria’s outgoing ambassador to the Republic of Ireland, and also has concurrent accreditation to Iceland, was in the Foreign Service for no less than 30 years before retiring, is the wife of a long-standing ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

She is one of the about twelve envoys retained by Buhari purportedly as a result of their sterling performance during their first outing.

Below is the full list:

The Non-career Ambassadors

Dr Uzoma Emenike (United States) Ambassador Tijani Muhammmad-Bande (UN)

. Adeyinka Asekun (Canada)

Yahaya Lawal (Saudi Arabia) Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (France) Modupe Irele (Hungary) Eniola Ajayi (The Hague, Netherlands) Julius Adebowale Adeshina (Togo) Oma Djebah (Thailand) Ademola Seriki (Spain) Umar Sulieman (DRC) Kevin Peter (Czech Republic) John Usanga (Guinea Bissau) Elejah Onyeagba (Burundi) Philip Ikurusi (Argentina) Tarzoor Terhemen (Namibia) Paul Adikwu (The Vatican, Italy) Al-Bishir Al-Hussain (Morocco) Monique Ekpong (Angola) Ominyi Eze (Zambia) 16. Yamah Musa (Mozambique) C. O Ugwu (Poland) Hajara Salim (Malaysia) Obiezu Chinyerem (Ireland) 20. Ali Magashi (South Korea) M. A Markarfi (Brazil) Hamisu Takalmawa (Tanzania) Jazuli Gadalanci (Kuwait) Sadiya Nuhu (Romania) Olorundare Sunday Awoniyi (Venezuela) Abioye Bello (Pakistan) Zara Umar (Malawi) Henry Omaku (Sierra Leone) Sarafa Isola (United Kingdom) Opunimi Akinkube (Greece) Adejaba Bello (Mexico) Adeshina Alege (Ukraine) Folakemi Akinyele (Philippines) Abdullahi Yibaikwal Shehu (Russia) Maureen Tamuno (Jamaica) Faruk Yabo (Jordan) Adamu Hassan (Vietnam) Abubakar Moriki (Japan) Mohammed Rimi (United Arab Emirates) Jidda Baba (China) Gani Modu Bura (Lebanon) Yusuf Tuggar (Germany) Baba Madugu (Switzerland) Deborah Illiya (Congo) Abubakar Danlami Ibrahim (Trinida & Tobago)) Haruna Manta (South Africa) Yusuf Yunusa (Kenya)

The career ambassadors