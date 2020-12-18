Nigeria’s federal government has ordered all network providers to cancel the N20 charge for the retrieval of the National Identification Number (NIN) with immediate effect.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami gave the order in a statement issued on Friday.

“The Minister’s directive which takes immediate effect is an intervention aimed at making the process easier and affordable,” he said.

“In a letter conveying the implementation of the directive, the Executive Vice Chairman NCC and the Director-General of NIMC informed Dr Pantami that the relevant authorities had met with, and negotiated a waiver with the Mobile Network Operators in that regard.

“By this waiver, all Nigerians, subscribers and applicants can access the service using the *346# code for their NIN retrieval at no charge for the duration of the NIN/SIM Card integration exercise.”

Earlier in the week, the Federal Government had directed that all NIN should be integrated with the Subscriber Identification Modules for security purposes, sparking diverse reactions from Nigerians