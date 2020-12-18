OBINNA EZUGWU

The Federal government has issued new restrictions guides in bid to check the continuing surge of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who announced the new guidelines at the end the recently held National Economic Council meeting, said they became necessary in view of the resurgence of COVID-19.

Osibanjo said the council has resolved to advocate rigorous and strict enforcement of non-pharmaceutical interventions.

Among other things, the new measures comprise: “Restrict full physical gatherings and instead opt for virtual meetings, whenever possible. If physical meetings must be held, ensure there is adequate ventilation of the room, limit the number of attendees, wear face masks, maintain a physical distance of at least two metres and adhere to other public health measures.

“No mask, no entry, no service – all staff members, visitors and customers entering workplacus, shops, entertainment or business premises must wear a face mask that should cover the mouth and nose at all times, and should not remove them, especially if speaking to another person in close proximity.

“Temperature checks must be carried out on all employees and customers entering office and business premises any person with a temperature 38 degrees Celsius or above, should be denied entry and advised to go for a health check).

“All office and business premises must have a handwashing station with running water and soap or hand sanitizer at the entrance. Employers and business owners have a responsibility to ensure hand sanitizers are always refilled and soap and water always available.

“Office, shops and business premises must be well ventilated and cleaned regularly throughout the day, ensuring that frequently touched surfaces like desks. countertops, work stations, railings, door handles, are cleaned and disinfected. An occupational health and Infectious diseases preparedness plan must be in place, in cuse an employee, customer or visitor becomes unwell.”

This comes as the country recorded 1,145 new cases on Thursday, highest ever in one day.