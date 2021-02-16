OBINNA EZUGWU

The federal government has named Idu railway complex and the light rail station, all in Abuja and after Nigeria’s former Minister of Environment and current Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, announced the decision on Tuesday.

“We Nigerian government, have named the Idu railway complex, the station and the Light rail Station of the FCT after the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina J. Muhammed,” the minister tweeted via his verified twitter handle. @ChibuikeAmaechi