FG set up NELMCO to resolve tariff shortfalls in power sector

The Federal Government of Nigeria in a bid to resolve tariff shortfalls in power sector has constituted the board of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO).

According to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the newly constituted board of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company would enhance ongoing efforts to resolve the liabilities relating to tariff shortfalls for power distribution companies nationwide.

The Vice President has mandated that the board should be composed of Ministers of Finance, Power, and others to protect the interests of ordinary citizens.

Prior to the inauguration, NELMCO had been running without a duly constituted board since the first board was inaugurated in 2013 and dissolved shortly after.