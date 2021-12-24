The Federal Government, on Friday, declared free train services across the country to be enjoyed by Nigerians between December 24 and January 4, 2022.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Mahmood Yakub who disclosed this in a statement, said the free service covers all the standard gauge and narrow gauge services of the NRC across its network.

These include the Abuja-Kaduna train service, Lagos-Ibadan train service, Warri-Itakpe, Kano-Lagos; Minna-Kaduna and Aba-Port Harcourt.

The NRC Managing Director, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, who also spoke on the development, said, “The decision which was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, is to ease movement of citizens during the yuletide.”