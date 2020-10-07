Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government has disclosed that it plans to deploy information communications technology (ICT) in the health sector. This is in line with its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and part of the plans to achieve transparency and accountability in health care delivery across the country.

The Director, Special Projects, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Ngozi R. C. Azodoh, who represented the Minister of Health, Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, disclosed this at MTN Nigeria’s Revv Programme masterclass.