The Federal Government has confirmed that it is making urgent arrangements to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Israel and Iran as hostilities between the two countries intensify.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

The announcement follows earlier calls by the Nigerian government for an immediate halt to the conflict, which has now entered its seventh day. Tuggar said the government is prioritising the safety of Nigerian citizens in both countries and is working to finalise emergency evacuation plans.

He urged all affected Nigerians to comply with security protocols and to contact the nearest Nigerian embassy for registration and further instructions.

“We are committed to the safety and welfare of all our citizens, both at home and abroad,” the minister said.

Tuggar praised Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Tehran for their proactive outreach to Nigerian nationals during the crisis, describing their efforts as commendable.

He further noted that the evacuation efforts are being coordinated in partnership with relevant international and local authorities to ensure the safe and timely relocation of citizens from affected areas.

In a renewed diplomatic appeal, the minister reiterated Nigeria’s call for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and pursue peaceful dialogue.

Tuggar also reaffirmed Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to regional and global peace, stressing the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts.