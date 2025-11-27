FG confirms Jonathan safely evacuated from Guinea-Bissau amid political turmoil

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been safely evacuated from Guinea-Bissau following days of heightened political tension and a military takeover in the West African nation, the Federal Government confirmed on Thursday.

Jonathan, who was in the country as head of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission, became caught up in the unfolding crisis after the military seized power shortly after Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, told journalists in Abuja that Jonathan and his delegation, including renowned diplomat Mohamed Ibn Chambas, departed Guinea-Bissau aboard a special flight.

“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau. He left with a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas,” Ebienfa confirmed.

Jonathan and his team had been monitoring the electoral process before soldiers moved to take control of state institutions, plunging the country into uncertainty.

The former Nigerian leader’s safe exit eases concerns over his welfare as the situation in Guinea-Bissau continues to attract international attention.