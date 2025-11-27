Connect with us

Politics

FG confirms Jonathan safely evacuated from Guinea-Bissau amid political turmoil
Advertisement

Politics

Guinea-Bissau military names General Horta Inta-A interim leader 

Politics

Ukwa East Crisis: Abia Information Commissioner Condemns Violence, Calls for Calm

Politics

Reps demand Jonathan’s immediate evacuation from coup-hit Guinea-Bissau

Politics

‘3 Years of Monumental Achievements’: Akinleye Felicitates Governor Adeleke

Politics

‘Three Years of All-Inclusive Governance’: Asejere Hails Governor Adeleke

Politics

Tinubu Declares National Security Emergency, Approves Massive Security Recruitment Drive

Politics

AU, ECOWAS Condemn Guinea-Bissau Coup, Demand Return to Democratic Process

Politics

Gunfire, chaos as soldiers detain President Embaló and seize power in Guinea-Bissau

Politics

Reps Slam FG for Negotiating With Bandits, Say Policy Endangers Nigerians

Politics

FG confirms Jonathan safely evacuated from Guinea-Bissau amid political turmoil

Published

4 seconds ago

on

FG confirms Jonathan safely evacuated from Guinea-Bissau amid political turmoil

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been safely evacuated from Guinea-Bissau following days of heightened political tension and a military takeover in the West African nation, the Federal Government confirmed on Thursday.

Jonathan, who was in the country as head of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission, became caught up in the unfolding crisis after the military seized power shortly after Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, told journalists in Abuja that Jonathan and his delegation, including renowned diplomat Mohamed Ibn Chambas, departed Guinea-Bissau aboard a special flight.

“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau. He left with a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas,” Ebienfa confirmed.

Jonathan and his team had been monitoring the electoral process before soldiers moved to take control of state institutions, plunging the country into uncertainty.

The former Nigerian leader’s safe exit eases concerns over his welfare as the situation in Guinea-Bissau continues to attract international attention.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (411) Alex Otti (617) Aliko Dangote (116) Atiku Abubakar (346) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1010) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (192) dollar (137) Donald Trump (110) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (185) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (316) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (680) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement