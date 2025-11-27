Tinubu Names Nigerian Delegation for New US–Nigeria Joint Security Working Group

President Bola Tinubu has approved the full composition of Nigeria’s team for the newly established US–Nigeria Joint Security Working Group, a strategic platform designed to deepen cooperation between both countries in defence, counter-terrorism and intelligence sharing.

The creation of the working group follows recent high-level meetings in Washington, D.C., where a Nigerian delegation led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu held talks with senior US officials on strengthening bilateral security collaboration.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Ribadu will serve as head of the Nigerian contingent.

Other members appointed to the team include:

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Bernard M. Doro

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede

Advertisement

Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

The secretariat of the working group will be jointly managed by Ms. Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Mr. Paul Alabi of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington.

Tinubu charged the officials to engage closely with their American counterparts to ensure the seamless implementation of agreements reached during the Washington discussions.

Once operational, the joint security working group will coordinate bilateral actions on counter-terrorism, regional stability, and defence cooperation.

The development comes in the wake of renewed scrutiny from Washington after US President Donald Trump recently redesignated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged violations of religious freedom and warned of potential consequences if attacks on Christian communities persist.