FG Clears 200,000 Passport Backlogs, Pays ₦28bn Debts Without Extra Budget — Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has revealed that the federal government has successfully cleared over 200,000 unprocessed passport applications and settled ₦28 billion in legacy debts—all without additional funding from the government.

Tunji-Ojo made the disclosure during the Access Bank Guest Lecture Series held in Lagos on Monday, where he delivered a keynote address titled “Dare to Dream, Dare to Innovate.” The event brought together business leaders, policymakers, and professionals to discuss leadership, innovation, and service.

Speaking on the importance of visionary leadership, the Minister said: “Leadership is not about reacting to problems; it is about foreseeing and solving them before they occur. And for that, you must always ask: What is your purpose? How will you execute it? And when is the right time to act?”

He explained that his ministry leveraged innovation, strategic planning, and technology to address long-standing challenges such as passport delays and institutional debts. According to him, new initiatives—including e-visa platforms, contactless passport renewal systems for Nigerians abroad, and advanced passenger tracking mechanisms—have been introduced to improve service delivery and enhance national security.

Turning to the state of correctional facilities, Tunji-Ojo decried the dire conditions in Nigeria’s prisons, revealing that over 4,000 inmates remain behind bars simply because they are unable to pay fines as low as ₦50,000.

“This is not a legal crisis, it is a moral one. A society that punishes poverty more harshly than crime has lost its moral compass,” he declared.

He further noted that the ministry is partnering with private donors to secure the release of many non-violent offenders and is advocating reforms that prioritize rehabilitation over punishment.

“A correctional facility must correct, not condemn. Justice without dignity is injustice in disguise,” he said.

Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, lauded Tunji-Ojo’s performance, describing him as a model of impactful public service.

“Innovation is not about big budgets—it is about big thinking. The Minister’s work shows what real leadership looks like,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

The lecture series is part of Access Bank’s ongoing effort to inspire national transformation through critical conversations on leadership, innovation, and governance.