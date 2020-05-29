BY EMEKA EJERE

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Friday, stated that the federal government has no power to seize funds belonging to state governments over the implementation of the recent order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had signed an Executive Order which provides for full autonomy of the States Houses of Assembly and the Judiciary.

To further push towards its implementation, Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had warned that states that refuse to comply with the Executive Order may have their funds withheld.

But speaking in a Dream FM, Enugu programme ‘Political Voices;, Ekweremadu said “the federal government has no such powers; the Supreme Court has said so.”

He also declared that the contentious Infectious Disease Bill currently before the National Assembly will fail.

Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West Senatorial Zone declared that “the bill is more dangerous than the infectious disease itself,” adding that “the provisions of the bill are not in tandem with our constitution.”

He said the bill will certainly not be passed.