Published

5 hours ago

on

FG begins disbursement of conditional cash grants to support households

The Federal government has announced the commencement of disbursement process for the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme.

Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, minister of Industry, Trade and Investment announced the commencement in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform you that the disbursement process for the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme has officially commenced. A number of beneficiaries have already received their grants, marking the beginning of our phased disbursement strategy,” the statement reads.

“The President Bola Tinubu Administration understands the importance of these grants in supporting the livelihoods and businesses of our citizens, and this is why we are committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent process. In collaboration with telecommunications providers, we have successfully resolved the initial delays in sending out short codes for NIN verification and application continuation.

“By Friday, 19th April 2024, a significant disbursement will be made to a substantial number of verified applicants. It is essential to understand that disbursements are ongoing, and not all applicants will receive their grants on this initial date. However, rest assured that all verified applicants will eventually receive their grants in subsequent phases.

“We ask for your patience as we continue to process the applications with the utmost diligence and fairness. The phased disbursement plan has been designed to ensure that each application is given the consideration it deserves.

“Stay tuned for further updates, and we sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding throughout this process. Your contribution to the economic growth of our nation is invaluable, and we look forward to achieving more together.”

