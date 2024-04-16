NCAA suspends three private jet operators for operating commercial flights

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday, suspended the permit of three private jet operators for engaging in commercial flight operations.

NCAA’s acting director general, Chris Najomo, announced the suspension of the three private operators in a statement read to all airlines on Tuesday.

It comes a day after Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, said the federal government would arrest and sanction illegal flights and non-certified personnel.

Najomo said the use of private jets for commercial purposes got Keyamo’s attention in November 2023, prompting the minister to issue directives for the cessation of such activities.

“Subsequently, in March 2024, the NCAA had issued a stern warning to holders of the permit for noncommercial flight (PNCF) against engaging the carriage of passengers, cargo or meal for hire reward,” Najomo said.

“The authority had also deployed its official to monitor activities of private jet terminals across airports in Nigeria. As a consequence of this heightened surveillance, no fewer than three private operators have been found to be in violation of the annexure provision of the PNCF and part 9114 of the NCAA regulations.

“In line with our zero tolerance for violation of regulations, the authority has suspended the PNCF of these operators.

“To further sanitise the general aviation sector, I have directed that a reevaluation of all orders of PNCF be carried out on or before the 19th of April 2024 to ascertain compliance with regulatory requirements.”

According to Najomo, all PNCF holders will be required to submit relevant documents to the authority within the next 72 hours.

“This riot act is also directed at existing air operators certificate (AOC) holders who utilise aircraft listed on the PNCF for commercial chatter operations,” Najomo said.

“It must be emphasised that only aircraft listed in the operation specifications of the AOC are authorised to be used in the provision of such charter services.

“Any of those AOC holders who wish to use the aircraft for charter operations must apply to the NCAA to delist it from their PNCF and include it into the AOC operations specifications.”

He urged travellers not to patronise any airline or charter operator who does not hold a valid AOC issued by the NCAA when they wish to procure chartered operation services.

Najomo also encouraged legitimate players in the aviation industry to report the activities of such unscrupulous elements to the authorities promptly for necessary action.

