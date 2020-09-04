Obinna Ezugwu

Female Parliamentarians in Nigeria have backed former finance minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s bid for World Trade Organisation’s leadership.

The parliamentarians declared their support in a statement signed by Senator Uche Ekwunife, Hon Halima Tukur, Rt Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Sen Joy Emodi, C.O.N, Sen Rukayat Gbemisola Saraki; and Administrator for Group National Female, Parliamentary Caucus, Hon Engr Janet F. Adeyemi.

The female lawmakers described Okonjo-Iweala as the best hand for the job who stands shoulder higher above other candidates for the WTO Director General.

“The Nigeria’s Female Parliamentary Caucus has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s candidate for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,” the statement read.

“Other candidates for the position are also qualified, Okonjo-Iweala stands head and shoulder higher,and the quest for gender and regional inclusiveness in the running of the organinsation equally favours her candidacy.

“The Caucus, which is a body of serving and past female Members of the National Assembly dedicated to pushing for good governance, inclusion of more women in leadership positions, and building international collaborations for gender mainstreaming.

“Having considered Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s pedigree, her sterling leadership qualities, her local and international profiles, achievements, and exposures as well as her dedication to the promotion of an all-inclusive international trade, we have no doubt that she is the best hand for the job.

“At this time and age of the WTO, the world deserves a WTO that is a win-win for every region of the world, a WTO that will help African countries especially and other countries in the South to reap substantial benefits from the world trading system through level playing field and aide for trade.

“We are talking about deepening multilateralism and in a way that doesn’t leave anyone behind or perpetually with the short end of the stick.

“And of course, we are also calling on the WTO stakeholders to consider that no African has been appointed the DG of the WTO since it was founded over 25 years ago in 1995.

“There is no better time to democratise the driver’s seat of the WTO in the true sense of its name. More significantly, Africa now has in the Harvard-educated former Managing Director of the World Bank the best hand to take the organisation to the next level.”