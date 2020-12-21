The Federal Capital Territory Police Command nabbed five suspected armed robbers with 25 Automated Teller Machines (ATM) cards in Zone 1, Wuse District of the city at the weekend.

The command said the robbers were apprehended in the course of robbing their victims.

A statement by the command said operatives recovered five laptops, gold and silver wristwatches and local and foreign currencies.

“In prompt response to a distress call, the FCT Police Command arrested five suspected armed robbers in the wee hours of Wednesday, December 17, ,2020 at Zone 1 Wuse.

“The suspects were arrested by swift police operatives from Wuse Division in course of robbing their victims of their possessions”, it said.

The statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the suspects confessed to the crime.

“They further confessed to being responsible for criminal activities along Wuse axis. The suspects are: Sanusi Ibrahim, 20; Salim Umar, 19; Kabiru Umar, 19; Shamsudeen Rabiu, 20 and Ibrahim Shehu, 19.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are eight wristwatches made of gold and silver, five I-pads, five laptops, 25 ID and ATM cards, 33 sets of gold and silver jewellery, 30 UAE Dirham, 3,000 CFA, one hundred 100 South African Rand, N25,000, three cutlasses and one sword.

The command said all the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

It also appealed to residents to promptly report all suspicious movements within their vicinity. “The command wishes to reassure residents of its unflinching resolve to tackle crime and ensure safety in the FCT during the Christmas/New year celebration.

“In case of any emergency or distress, call these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.”