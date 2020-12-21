OBINNA EZUGWU

Zamfara State governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has said it’s insulting for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to accuse him of sponsoring bandits, noting that when the party was in charge of the State, bandits ran rampage, killing people at will.

The Zamfara governor’s reaction is in response to a statement signed by APC’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, urging security agencies to investigate an intelligence report linking an unnamed governor to the increasing wave of banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the Northwest.

“I find it insulting that the Apc is accusing me of sponsoring bandits in my own state. We all are living witnesses to the fact that during Apc’s tenure, Zamfara state was adjudged as a colony of banditry in the whole world,” the governor said in a statement posted via his Twitter handle, @Bellomatawalle1

“We are not claiming that insecurity has totally been eliminated in Zamfara but it is on record that terror attacks have reduced drastically in the state in less than two years than Apc’s unfortunate eight years when people were running away from the State.

“This is a malicious calumny by the ruling party, releasing a statement as sensitive as that, knowing fully how miserable they governed the state for the past years. Their statement is not only laughable but shows the type of leadership they have.”