BY EMEKA EJERE

A partnership between FCMB Group Plc and Ogun State government is providing affordable mortgage loans to subscribers of low-cost schemes.

Under the arrangement, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the retail and commercial banking subsidiary of the Group, will disburse the loans.

According to The Nation. the Management of FCMB Group, led by Ladi Balogun, the Group Chief Executive, disclosed this during a working visit to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, in Abeokuta on January 5.

Balogun reiterated the commitment of FCMB Group and its subsidiaries to supporting initiatives that would ensure sustainable development and welfare of people, businesses and government.

He said, “We are ready to support the state government’s development agenda to ensure improved quality of life for the people by helping them to own homes. FCMB will always be there to fulfil its promise of helping customers achieve their aspirations”.

In his response, Governor Abiodun called for a more robust relationship between the State and the FCMB Group. He affirmed his administration’s commitment to elevating the quality of life of the good people of Ogun State.

He said: “In the last 30 months, we built over 1,000 homes with more required to help the State fulfil its housing goals. People are buying them faster than we are building them. They are either paid in full or paid in part, and those are areas that you could work with us. Ogun State Government is for progressive public-private partnership in the areas of financing, management and concession.”

The governor also encouraged FCMB to adopt a Primary Health Centre for rehabilitation and provision of equipment as well as a school through the adopt-a-school programme put in place by his administration.