The investing public has been notified of the 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of FBN Holdings Plc which will be held at the Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki – Epe Expressway, Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10a.m.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the directives issued by relevant authorities on physical distancing and the ban on large gatherings, the Corporate Affairs Commission has approved that attendance to the meeting shall only be by proxies. Consequently, Members are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the following proxies to attend and vote in his/her/its stead:

Dr Oba A. Otudeko, CFR – Group Chairman

U.K. Eke, MFR – Group Managing Director

Dr Adesola Adeduntan – Non-Executive Director

A proxy form is attached to the Annual Report. All instruments of proxy should be e-mailed to [email protected] or deposited at the registered Office of the Company or the Office of the Registrars, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited, No 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos not later than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting. All instruments of proxy shall be at the Company’s expense.

If the proposed dividend recommended by the Directors is approved by members at the AGM, the dividend will be payable on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 to members whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who have completed the e-dividend Mandate Forms will receive a direct credit of the dividend into their bank accounts.