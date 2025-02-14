FBN Holdings rebrands as First HoldCo Plc

FBN Holdings Plc has announced a change of its name to First HoldCo Plc. This naming convention will also be adopted across all its subsidiaries.

The strategic transformation and rebranding marks a significant milestone in the Company’s journey to redefine its identity, unify its subsidiaries, reinforce its heritage, and strengthen its position as a leader in the financial services industry.

Speaking on this milestone development, Group Managing Director, First Holdco Plc, Wale Oyedeji, stated that, “This transition to First Holdco Plc is a defining moment in our history as we chart a bold course for the future. The rebranding represents more than a name change; it is a renewal of our purpose, vision, and commitment to delivering world-class financial solutions to our stakeholders. It allows us to unify our identity across subsidiaries and geographies, creating a strong, cohesive brand that reflects our leadership position in Africa and sustains our global presence.”

“For our stakeholders, this transformation signals a renewed focus on excellence and innovation. It ensures that we remain steadfast in delivering long-term value while strengthening the trust and confidence that has defined our relationships for over a century. As FirstHoldCo, we are better positioned to meet evolving market demands, support our partners, and deliver on our promises in an increasingly interconnected financial ecosystem.”

Oyedeji continued, “Locally, First HoldCo’s unified brand structure will enhance operational synergies and improve the clarity of our offerings, allowing us to provide seamless solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and individuals across Nigeria. Internationally, it positions the Group as a formidable organisation, ensuring that we leverage opportunities in global markets to reinforce our role as a trusted partner in financial services.”

“Ultimately, this rebranding represents our strategic foresight and determination to remain ahead of industry trends, driven by innovation and a customer-centric approach. We are not just building a brand, we are shaping a legacy, one that balances heritage with progress, tradition with transformation, and local impact with global reach”

First Holdco Plc, formerly FBN Holdings Plc is a financial holding company and one of the largest financial services organisation in Africa with Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. It is a diversified financial services Group offering a broad range of products and services through its subsidiaries, across commercial banking, asset management, capital markets, trusteeship, and insurance brokerage to millions of customers.