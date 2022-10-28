FBN Holdings posts N91bn profit in Q3 2022, up by 123.58%

Adebayo Obajemu

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings in its Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 September 2022 achieved year on year growth in its top line and bottom line figures.

Gross Earnings of N547.24 billion was achieved for the 9 months period, up by 26.5% from N432.62 billion recorded the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 123.58% to N91.202 billion from N40.791 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of FBNH for the period under review stands at N2.54, up by 123.58% from the EPS of N1.14 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N9.1, the P/E ratio of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings stands at 3.58x with earnings yield of 27.92%.