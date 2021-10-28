OBINNA EZUGWU

The board of FBN Holdings Plc, has approved the appointment of Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, as its new Group Managing Director, with effect from January 1, 2022.

The appointment was contained in a statement posted on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) website, signed by FBNH, Company Secretary, Mr Seye Kosoko, on Thursday.

Okonkwo was the immediate past Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, and replaces UK Eke, who completes his two-year tenure on December 31, 2021.

It noted that the notice was in accordance with Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Rule Book.

“The board approved the appointment of Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo as the new Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, with effect from January 1, 2022, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the company,” it said.

It also approved the appointment of Mrs Tope Omage, as non-Executive Director in First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., subject to the approval of the CBN.

The board approved the renewal of the appointments of Dr Adesola Adeduntan and Mr Gbenga Shobo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., for another term.

“The board approved the renewal of the appointments of Mr Kayode Akinkugbe and Mr Taiwo Okeowo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Ltd respectively, for another term,” the statement said.

The board, however, approved the appointment of Meristem Registrars Ltd as the new Registrars to take over the Register of Members of FBNH in replacement of First Registrars and Investors Ltd, with effect from December 1, 2021