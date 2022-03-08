FBN Holdings Plc has appointed Adewale Arogundade as the acting company secretary to replace Seye Kosoko, who was transferred to the commercial banking subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

In a statement on Monday, Ahmad Abdullahi, chairman of the board of directors, FBN Holdings, said the appointment became effective on March 7.

“In accordance with Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) Rule Book, the Board of Directors of FBN Holdings Plc wishes to notify the NGX and the investing public that Mr. Adewale Arogundade, Assistant Company Secretary, FBN Holdings Plc, will assume the role of Acting Company Secretary, effective March 7, 2022,” the statement said.

“This is following the transfer of the erstwhile Company Secretary, Mr. Seye Kosoko to our Commercial Banking Subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited to support and further strengthen our Public-Sector Business in line with our Talent Management Framework.”

The management of First Bank Holdings Plc had appointed Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga, deputy chief executive of Geregu Power Plc, as a non-executive director.

Last year, the CBN approved the appointment of Ahmad Abdullahi as a non-executive director and chairman of the Holdco after Remi Babalola’s exit