The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied lifting the travel ban it placed on Nigerians, meaning that the latest information to the contrary by the Nigerian government is yet another false information.

Mohammed Idris, the Nigerian minister of information and national orientation, had said on Monday that the three-year travel ban from the UAE had been lifted, and the resolution had conditions that were “mutually beneficial”.

Part of the conditions include obtaining a document verification number (DVN) which costs a non-refundable N640,000 excluding VAT for each application.

In addition to obtaining a UAE visa, Nigerians are required to provide proof of a six-month bank statement with a minimum balance of $10,000.

However, the UAE’s department of economy and tourism told TheCable that the DV hub website is not affiliated with the UAE government.

Asked by TheCable if Nigerians are required to make payments for documents’ verification, they referred the platform to Dubai’s general directorate of residency and foreigners’ affairs (GDRFAD).

“You will need a personal photo and a copy of your passport which must not have less than six months validity,” the GDRFAD said, while explaining the process for a visa application.

“You will also need a travel ticket and valid medical insurance within the UAE,” the GDRFAD added.

Asked about the need to have a bank balance of $10,000, the directorate said: “We are not aware of such requirements. Make your visa applications through the GDRFAD.”

TheCable quoted Eche Abu-Obe, spokesperson for Nigeria’s ministry of foreign affairs, to have said that clarification on the DVN would be sought and provided from the ministry’s office in the Middle East

