Experts to converge on Lagos April 26 for Nigeria Fintech, Financial Inclusion Roundtable

Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, the Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and Dr. Apochi Agada, Group Managing Director/CEO, Unified Payment Services Limited are billed to chair, and deliver the Keynote Address, respectively, at The Nigeria Fintech & Financial Inclusion Roundtable 2024 set for Friday, April 26, 2024 in Lagos under the theme: “The Role of Fintech & Financial Inclusion in Citizen Empowerment and Economic Growth.”

Other expected speakers at the Roundtable include Mrs. Adekunbi Ademiluyi, Managing Director/CEO, HumanManager Limited; Dr. Stanley Jacob, Vice President, Fintech Association of Nigeria and Dr. Bode Oguntoke, Group Head of Audit, FBN Holdings Plc.

Prince Cookey, the convener of the Roundtable, in a statement said the event would be a unique convergence of top executives and stakeholder groups from the banking, fintech, telecom, insurance, media community and the general public.

Cookey, who is also the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal Media Group, listed the objectives/expectations from the Roundtable to include evaluation of the growth of fintechs in the Nigerian financial system in the past 10 years, analyse the marriage & dichotomy between banks and fintechs, explore the convergence of banking, telecom and insurance in terms of financial inclusion, evaluate the challenges of fintechs and financial inclusion in Nigeria and to project the future of the two financial concepts going forward.

He said the event is free to attend for interested professionals in the banking, fintech, telecom, capital market and insurance space, media as well as members of the general public.

The Business Journal Publisher solicited for corporate support from public and private sector institutions in Nigeria for the overall success of the event.

He added that The Nigeria Fintech & Financial Roundtable would be an annual event going forward.

