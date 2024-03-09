Connect with us

Politics

Excitement as Gov Otti, ex-assembly speakers tour construction sites in Aba
Advertisement

Politics

Peter Obi decries worsening insecurity, says abduction of school children unacceptable

Politics

Obi celebrates Nigerian women for their inestimable contributions to development

Politics

Tinubu orders security agencies to rescue abducted Kaduna pupils, IDPs, others

Politics

Gov Sani assures safe return of 280 abducted Kaduna school pupils

Politics

Killings: Benue govr orders full implementation of anti-open grazing law

Politics

Miyetti Allah leader sues FG over detention

Politics

Abure is authentic Labour Party national chairman, Appeal Court rules

Politics

Edo Assembly begins impeachment proceedings against deputy gov, Shaibu

Politics

Court stops FG from retrying Orji Kalu

Politics

Excitement as Gov Otti, ex-assembly speakers tour construction sites in Aba

Published

6 mins ago

on

Excitement as Gov Otti, ex-assembly speakers tour construction sites in Aba

Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State Governor, has charged contractors handling various road projects in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, to increase their pace in order to complete their work before the rains set in fully.

Governor Otti gave the directive on Friday while inspecting several roads being reconstructed by the State Government in Aba and its environs.

The Governor was accompanied on the tour of the project sites by former Speakers of the Abia State House of Assembly, who visited him under the auspices of the Conference of Former Speakers of Abia State.

News continues after this Advertisement

Addressing crowds of excited residents, who beseiged him at the various stops he made, Governor Otti described the roads as strategic and of economic importance and implored the contractors to move faster and complete them for use before the rains fully kick in.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the contractors to deliver the roads according to specifications and applauded them for the good job they have done so far. He also thanked the residents and shop owners, who live and do business in the areas for their support and cooperation with the contractors.

Ecstatic crowd gather to listen to Governor Otti.

Ecstatic crowd gather to listen to Governor Otti.

“The contractors are trying but I want them to do more because I don’t want the rains to meet them here. They have the capacity and I know they can achieve that.

“I want to thank you for supporting the contractors, giving them all the maximum cooperation. I also want to thank you for going through all the inconveniences to ensure this road is done to the highest standard,” the Governor said, adding that the essence of the inspection was to ensure that the contractors comply with specifications and to see the level of works done so far.

Speaking on behalf of the former Speakers, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, who was Abia State Assembly Speaker during former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s administration (1999-2007), said though the former Speakers are from different political parties, they are happy with Governor Otti’s giant strides in just nine months of being in office.

Ohajuruka said that he and his colleagues believe that politics is over and it is now time for governance, adding that one does not need to belong to the same political party with the Governor before appreciating his good works. The group expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the various sites visited.

Ecstatic crowd gather to listen to Governor Otti.

Ecstatic crowd gather to listen to Governor Otti.

A statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, noted that it is pertinent to note that all the former Speakers of the State Assembly were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other members of the Conference of Former Speakers of Abia State House of Assembly who accompanied Governor Otti on the road inspection tour were Rt. Hons Arua Arusi, Agwu U. Agwu, Christopher Enweremadu, Ude Okochukwu, Martins Azubuike and Chikwendu Kalu.

The roads inspected included; Pepples Road, Ndoki Road, Old Court Road and Ehi Road. Others are Port Harcourt Road, Omuma Road, Industrial Road, Umuodu Avenue and University Road all in Aba, and Mgbedeala-Omoba Road in Isialangwa South LGA

 

Workers of Julius Berger on site at Port Harcourt Road, Aba.

Workers of Julius Berger on site at Port Harcourt Road, Aba.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (197) #Boko Haram (129) #UBA (160) Access bank (206) Ademola Adeleke (229) Alex Otti (358) Atiku Abubakar (260) Babajide Sanwo-olu (151) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (633) Buhari (144) CBN (486) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (126) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (123) Fidelity Bank (88) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (109) Gboyega Oyetola (326) Godwin Emefiele (240) GTBank (180) INEC (97) Investors (80) IPOB (118) Labour Party (131) Muhammadu Buhari (225) naira (161) NGX (115) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (132) NNPC (169) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (216) Olusegun Obasanjo (102) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (167) Peter Obi (470) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (219)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement