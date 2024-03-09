Excitement as Gov Otti, ex-assembly speakers tour construction sites in Aba

Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State Governor, has charged contractors handling various road projects in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, to increase their pace in order to complete their work before the rains set in fully.

Governor Otti gave the directive on Friday while inspecting several roads being reconstructed by the State Government in Aba and its environs.

The Governor was accompanied on the tour of the project sites by former Speakers of the Abia State House of Assembly, who visited him under the auspices of the Conference of Former Speakers of Abia State.

Addressing crowds of excited residents, who beseiged him at the various stops he made, Governor Otti described the roads as strategic and of economic importance and implored the contractors to move faster and complete them for use before the rains fully kick in.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the contractors to deliver the roads according to specifications and applauded them for the good job they have done so far. He also thanked the residents and shop owners, who live and do business in the areas for their support and cooperation with the contractors.

“The contractors are trying but I want them to do more because I don’t want the rains to meet them here. They have the capacity and I know they can achieve that.

“I want to thank you for supporting the contractors, giving them all the maximum cooperation. I also want to thank you for going through all the inconveniences to ensure this road is done to the highest standard,” the Governor said, adding that the essence of the inspection was to ensure that the contractors comply with specifications and to see the level of works done so far.

Speaking on behalf of the former Speakers, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, who was Abia State Assembly Speaker during former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s administration (1999-2007), said though the former Speakers are from different political parties, they are happy with Governor Otti’s giant strides in just nine months of being in office.

Ohajuruka said that he and his colleagues believe that politics is over and it is now time for governance, adding that one does not need to belong to the same political party with the Governor before appreciating his good works. The group expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the various sites visited.

A statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, noted that it is pertinent to note that all the former Speakers of the State Assembly were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other members of the Conference of Former Speakers of Abia State House of Assembly who accompanied Governor Otti on the road inspection tour were Rt. Hons Arua Arusi, Agwu U. Agwu, Christopher Enweremadu, Ude Okochukwu, Martins Azubuike and Chikwendu Kalu.

The roads inspected included; Pepples Road, Ndoki Road, Old Court Road and Ehi Road. Others are Port Harcourt Road, Omuma Road, Industrial Road, Umuodu Avenue and University Road all in Aba, and Mgbedeala-Omoba Road in Isialangwa South LGA

