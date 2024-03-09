Peter Obi decries worsening insecurity, says abduction of school children unacceptable

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has decried the worsening security situation in the country.

Obi said it’s unacceptable that Nigerian children will not be allowed to learn in a secure environment because of criminals.

The LP standard bearer charged relevant authorities to put no stone unturned and ensure that children go to school and learn in a conducive atmosphere and citizens worship their creator and go about their businesses without hindrance.

Writing on the X handle platform, the former Anambra State Governor said “Just yesterday, I was lamenting the horrible spate of killings, terror attacks, and abductions in the country, while calling for more concerted efforts to combat the menace.

“We are again confronted with the ugly news of the abduction of over 200 pupils and students plus a teacher of local primary and junior secondary schools in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

And an attack on a Mosque in the same Kaduna, on Friday. He said it’s curious the situation in Kaduna State with the highest number of military and other security institutions in the country.

“While every effort should be directed towards the safe release of the children, better security measures need to be implemented to avoid future occurrences.

Obi noted that “insecurity has continued to bear down on every sector of our national existence, its negative impact on education will be more devastating for the nation.

“We are already contending with an army of over 18 million out-of-school children, arising from the closure of schools due to insecurity. Further attacks on schools will only aggravate these numbers, drive more children into the streets, and add to the insecurity situation of the country.

“I once again appeal to the government, both state and federal, to explore all possible means to ensure the safe release of the abducted school children. I urge every Nigerian to continue to work and pray for the nation so that we can collectively conquer our challenges.

“We must ensure that every Nigerian child can pursue their dreams and aspirations in a safe and secure nation. This is our duty in the New Nigeria which is possible.

