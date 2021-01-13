Some retired soldiers are currently staging protest march at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja, over the non-payment of their pension arrears.

The ex-servicemen are appealing to the Federal Government to approve the payment of minimum wage arrears accruing to them between 2019 till date.

They are also demanding a stop on all deductions on the pension of all retired medical officers as well as the inclusion of officers who fought during the civil war on the military pension scheme.

A representative of the retired soldiers, Anthony Agbas, who delivered a letter to officials at the Ministry of Finance told Channels TV that they have fought for the country and deserve payment of their pensions.

He added that they are hopeful that their demands will be met without further delay, following the peaceful protest.