Former Oyo State governor, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala has died, aged 71.

Alao-Akala was confirmed dead on Wednesday, though details of his death are sketchy as at this time.

Born on June 3, 1950, at Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alao-Akala had his elementary school at Osupa Baptist Day School, Ogbomoso before proceeding to Kamina Barracks Middle School, 5th Battalion of Infantry in Tamale, Ghana

He passed Staff College in 1990, had a Diploma in Business Administration in 1998, Doctor of Civil Law (DCL) Honoris Causa, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, 2006 and VDoctor of Science (Political Science) Honoris Causa, Lead City University, Ibadan 2008.

Alao-Akala was enlisted as Cadet Inspector of Police in June 1974, at the Nigeria Police College, Ikeja. He was recommended for overseas training at the Hendon Police College, in London. He has also attended the Administrative Staff College, Topo, Badagry; the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos; Police Staff College, Jos; Command and Staff College, Jaji. Otunba Alao-Akala has participated as a Nigerian delegate at two INTERPOL conferences in Nice, France and in Málaga, Spain.

From the position of Station Officer in the Nigeria Police, he became the Administrative Officer, Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Lagos. He later rose to the position of Operations Officer, FEDOPS, Lagos. He became the Personal Assistant to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police and subsequently the ADC to the Inspector-General of Police.

He would go on to hold several command positions in the Police Force. He was O/C Advanced Training Wing, Police College, Ikeja; Divisional Police Officer, Bode Thomas, Lagos; Divisional Police Officer, Iponri Police Station, Lagos; Railway Divisional Police Officer, Nigeria Railways, Ebutte Meta, Lagos; Area Commander, Western District, Nigeria Railway Police, Ibadan; CSP Admin. Gongola State Command, Yola; CSP Admin. Kwara State Command, Ilorin; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agodi Area Command, Ibadan, Oyo State Police Command, Ibadan. In September 1995, Otunba Adebayo retired from the Nigeria Police as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Logistics and Supply, Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Dr. Alao-Akala was a businessman who founded and chaired TDB Global Ventures and Parrot FM radio station, both in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

He started his political career as a member of New Dimension. He participated in the zero-party local government election of 1996 and later co-founded the UNP before its fusion with UNC to form UNCP. He participated in the Ogbomoso Federal Constituency (One) primary election of the UNCP in 1997. He contested and won the chairmanship seat of the Ogbomoso North Local Government along with seven councilors under the platform of APP in 1998.

He was elected the vice-chairman of ALGON, Oyo State Chapter between 1999 and 2002 and founded the Ogbomoso Unity Forum, a political association which later joined the PDP. He was the Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government from 1999 to 2002 and served as the Deputy Governor of Oyo State from May 2003 to January 2006.

Following the impeachment of then incumbent Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, Alao-Akala was sworn into office in January 2006 and served for 11 months.

In December 2006, the impeachment was overturned by the Supreme Court and Rashidi Ladoja was reinstated.

Alao-Akala contested and won the gubernatorial election in 2007 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and became the Executive Governor of Oyo state, serving a full term till May 2011.

On 8th December, 2014, he defected to the Labour Party in Oyo State from the PDP and on 10th December, 2014, he formally declared his intention to re-contest in the gubernatorial election of Oyo State on the platform of the Labour Party in the February 2015 general elections in Nigeria, but lost to Abiola Ajimobi.

On 16th December, 2017, he defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a huge ceremony in Ibadan.

In October 2018, he defected to the Action Democratic Party (ADP) where he won the gubernatorial ticket to contest for the office of Governor of Oyo state in the 2019 general elections, but later stepped down from the race.

