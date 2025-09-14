APC chieftain urges critics, opposition to stop disparaging Tinubu, Nigeria

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has cautioned critics and opposition figures against making what he described as unguided and disparaging remarks about Nigeria and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker and member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), told journalists in Osogbo on Sunday that such negative utterances, especially by prominent Nigerians at home and abroad, were tarnishing the country’s global image.

He stressed that while the constitution guarantees freedom of speech, it should not be an excuse to employ “uncultured words” against the nation and its leadership.

“It is unpatriotic for Nigerians to constantly disparage their own country in the name of politics. This persistent humiliation, especially by high-profile personalities, is painting Nigeria in bad light across the world,” Oyintiloye said.

The APC stalwart argued that constructive criticism of government policies is acceptable, but must be expressed with civility and respect. According to him, Nigeria’s reputation has suffered from unsubstantiated allegations and harsh attacks against Tinubu’s administration.

He acknowledged that the country is facing challenges, but maintained that the government is working hard to address them. He urged Nigerians to adopt a positive outlook, citing the American culture of patriotism where citizens say “God Bless America” regardless of circumstances.

“No matter the challenges, our leaders deserve respect and dignity because they represent us globally. The way we portray our country and leadership reflects how our nationality is treated around the world,” he added.

Oyintiloye warned that negative remarks made online could have lasting consequences, stressing that “the internet never forgets.” He said some Nigerians abroad face harassment and scrutiny partly due to the damaging narratives spread by their compatriots.

He appealed to opposition members and critics to rise above politics and join efforts in building the nation, rather than pulling it down with disparaging words.

Advertisement

“With prayers and positive collective action, Nigeria will overcome its current challenges, and we will all be proud to be called Nigerians anywhere in the world,” he said.