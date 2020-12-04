OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commiserated with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of retired military officer and former Minister of Defence, Gen. Domkat Bali.

The President’s condolence was contained in a statement signed by spokesman Garba Shehu.

According to Shehu, Buhari spoke with the deceased’s wife, Esther on Friday.

“President Buhari believes the records of bravery and patriotism of Gen. Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, will continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed will always be remembered,” the statement said.

“The President has also constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) to visit the family, and condole with government and people of the state over the loss.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.”

Bali was a former member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council, after rising through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, reaching the peak as Chief of Defence Staff.