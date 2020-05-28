Adebayo Obajemu

In what many believe to be a controversial and highly suspicious development, the Acting Executive Director of Finance of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang, is dead.

The Etang reportedly dead on Thursday in the thick of the Forensic Audit of the Commission ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the National Assembly is also probing how N40billion was expended by the Commission under its present Interim Management Committee.

Sources close to NDDC suspect poison.

His remains have been deposited at ‘Holding Area’, called ‘COVID-19 Area’, of Braithwaite Memorial Hospital, Port Harcourt.