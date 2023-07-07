The Chief Executive Officer and President of Erisco Foods Limited, Dr Eric Umeofia, has announced a cash gift of N2.5m to the best candidate in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh.

Umeh, a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, emerged as the best candidate in the UTME with a score of 360.

She scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English.

Umeofia, who spoke to newsmen on Friday, also announced various cash rewards to the administrator of the school, the four subject teachers, and two other best students of the school.