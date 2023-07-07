Family donates multi-million naira medical equipment to hospital in Osun

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Sons and daughters of the pioneer Chief Imam of Nawar-u-deen Central Mosque, Osogbo, Osun State capital, Imam Salami Lawal, have donated multi-million naira medical equipment to Ansar-ud-Deen Hospital in Ejigbo, Ejigbo local government area of Osun State.

The family who visited the hospital on Friday as part of the activities marking 40 years remembrance of their late father, called on government to pay adequate attention on primary health care.

Speaking, the elder son of late Islamic Cleric who spoke on behalf of the children, Dr. Mudasiru Lawal, said that donations of medical equipment and consumables to the hospital is in response to the need to improve healthcare services and delivery in the the ancient town.

According to Lawal, the gesture was to support health facilities and providing access to qualitative healthcare services for people of Ejigbo, the hometown of the late Islamic scholar.

He called on well-meaning meaning Nigerians to rise up and support primary healthcare to improve the health sector in their localities.

He explained that primary health care is significant to the people at the grassroots level, hence, the need to prioritize it is equally important.

He said, “We donate some medical equipment to further uplift the medical healthcare of our people.

“We choose the community hospital owned by Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria in Ejigbo and everybody sees it as a duty to assist them to further promote primary healthcare as the Federal Government has been saying, primary healthcare is very important.

“This is a rural area all cases don’t need to be transferred to the urban area, UCH is not the primary hospital to go.

“Primary health is the first hospital we should all think of and all hands must be on deck to continue to assist them. Community hospitals assist people rather than go to urban which are far away. Let us find a hospital within the vicinity where people can access medical treatment and equip them. Our roads are bad you can not carry an emergency to Ibadan.”

The Chairman of the Management Committee of the Ansar-ud-Deen Hospital, Ejigbo, Alhaji Adeniyi Bello appreciated children of the late Chief Imam for the donations and genuine care for the well-being of the people of the town.

Bello promised to ensure judicious use of the healthcare equipment and maintain them to benefit the Ejigbo and its environs who cannot travel to the state capital to access medical treatment.

Some of the items donated include; 6 Heavy Hospital Beds, 4 Consulting Beds, 5 Wheel Chairs, 1 Stack of taped crutches, 3 hospital flat mattresses among others.