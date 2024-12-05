EPL Round Up: Schar stuns Liverpool, Chelsea thrash Southampton, as City return

The latest round of Premier League fixtures delivered electrifying moments, with late drama, individual brilliance, and controversial incidents dominating the headlines. Here’s a detailed look at the standout matches that have fans buzzing.

Schar Stuns Liverpool at the Death

In a pulsating encounter at St. James’ Park, Newcastle United and Liverpool played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Liverpool looked set to take all three points after Mohamed Salah’s brilliant second-half goal, but Fabian Schar had other ideas. The Swiss defender snatched a point for the Magpies with a stunning stoppage-time strike, sparking wild celebrations in the stands.

The match had everything fans could hope for: end-to-end action, intricate passing moves, and moments of sheer brilliance. Liverpool’s front line, led by Salah, was a constant threat, while Newcastle’s midfield tenacity ensured they stayed in the contest. Eddie Howe’s side showcased resilience, particularly in the dying minutes, as they pressed relentlessly for an equalizer. Schar’s goal was a fitting climax to a contest that neither side deserved to lose.

Chelsea Overwhelm Southampton Amid Red Card Drama

Chelsea’s visit to St Mary’s Stadium turned into a nightmare for Southampton, as the Blues secured a commanding 5-1 victory. The game took a decisive turn in the first half when Jack Stephens was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair during a corner-kick melee. The incident, reminiscent of infamous moments of footballing misconduct, left Southampton a man down and Chelsea in the ascendancy.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men wasted no time capitalizing on the numerical advantage. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring with a clinical finish, while Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernández combined brilliantly to dictate play in midfield. Mykhailo Mudryk added a brace, showcasing his growing confidence under Pochettino. The victory marked Chelsea’s most complete performance of the season, reigniting their push for a European qualification spot.

Man City Back in Business

Manchester City returned to their imperious best with a dominant 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side, fresh from an uncharacteristic dip in form, controlled the game from the outset. Goals from Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva sealed the win for the reigning champions, who looked every bit the team to beat.

The match was a reminder of City’s ability to suffocate opponents with relentless possession and incisive attacking play. Haaland’s opener, a towering header from a Kevin De Bruyne cross, set the tone for the afternoon. Foden’s curling strike from outside the box showcased his technical brilliance, while Silva’s late goal capped a comprehensive performance.

Everton Capitalize on Wolves’ Defensive Woes

At Goodison Park, Everton ran riot in a 4-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers, a match overshadowed by Craig Dawson’s nightmarish outing. The experienced defender became just the fifth player in Premier League history to score two own goals in a single match, gifting Everton crucial points in their battle to climb the table.

The Toffees, buoyed by a passionate home crowd, played with intensity and purpose. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, returning to form after an injury layoff, led the line superbly, netting twice to add to Dawson’s defensive mishaps. Wolves, meanwhile, struggled to gain a foothold, their defensive lapses proving costly.

Arsenal Defeat Manchester United

In another high profile encounter, Arsenal scored two unanswered second half goals against Manchester United at the Emirates.

A 54th minute strike by J. Timber was doubled by William Saliba in the 73rd minute, ensuring that the Gunners maintain their good run of form after some poor results in recent weeks. They seat third on 28 points behind Chelsea in second with same number of points but superior goal difference, while Liverpool remain top with 35 points.

Aston Villa get the better of Brentford

At the Villa Park, Unai Emeri’s Aston Villa overcame Brentford by 3-1 to keep top four hopes alive. They sit 7th on the log.

Conclusion

This round of Premier League action highlighted the unpredictable and thrilling nature of England’s top flight. From dramatic late goals to moments of controversy and brilliance, the matches reminded fans why the league is the most watched in the world. As the season progresses, the race for the title, European spots, and survival promises more unforgettable drama.