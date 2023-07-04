Enugu gov, Peter Mbah appoints Ladi Akeredolu-Ale as ESBS Managing Director

Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ladi Akeredolu-Ale, as the Managing Director of Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS).

“I have appointed Mr. Ladi Akeredolu-Ale, as the Managing Director of Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS),” Mbah said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Until this appointment, Ladi was the Controller, Current Affairs at Channels Television in Lagos State. He is an award-winning journalist and I expect him to bring to ESBS, his over 30 years of experience in journalism.

“I’m hopeful that Mr. Akeredolu-Ale would drive a media revolution, inspire drastic reforms in media innovation and creativity, and turn ESBS media service into one of the best revenue-generating organisations in Enugu state.”