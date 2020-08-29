OBINNA EZUGWU

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has announced that work on the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is completed and the airport will be commissioned for general use tomorrow, Sunday.

The minister who announced this in a tweet via his twitter handle, @hadisirika thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support, even as he praised the quality of work done.

“Just landed on the reconstructed Enugu runway, excellent riding quality. We will commission it for general use tomorrow, alongside very many works at Enugu. This project is also on time and within budget. Thank you Mr President,” he wrote.

“Democracy pays. To Allah be all the glory. Flag of Nigeria.”