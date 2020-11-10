BY EMEKA EJERE

The United Nations has called on the federal government of Nigeria to engage the youths in the country following the recent #EndSARS protests that led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, made the call on Monday during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“The UN’s response to this is that we must make sure that what happened in this protest, we are able to address those gaps, issues and to begin the reforms needed to address many of these outstanding issues,” she said.

“We need an engaged youth and an engaged government. I think what has been put in place are those building blocks and the support that the UN has been asked to make sure that those conveniences can happen.”

Mohammed also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to build back the trust of the people for the social contract to be met.

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari asked Nigerian youths to keep the peace, saying that it is in their own interest to do so.

“It is in the interest of the youths to keep the peace. They want jobs, infrastructure and development,” President Buhari said.

“I have sent a team led by the Chief of Staff (Professor Ibrahim Gambari) to go round the country, talk to traditional rulers, who will then talk to the youths. The views of the youths have been heard.”

Reacting to the recent #EndSARS protest that led to the destruction of lives and properties in the country, President Buhari said: “Our own generation is on the last lap, we are exiting.”

While noting that the current administration inherited severe infrastructural deficits, Buhari explained that the Federal Government is doing its best within the available limited resources on the ground.

He also lamented the devastating effect of COVID-19 on the global economy, adding that the pandemic has destroyed lives and livelihoods around the world.