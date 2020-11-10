BY EMEKA EJERE

A former deputy at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu has described as unacceptable and wrong, the clampdown on some promoters of the recently-held #EndSARS protests..

Moghalu tweeted on Monday that such action is entirely unwise, calling on the government to retrace its step.

“The clampdown on #EndSARS protesters and supporters is completely WRONG and unacceptable!” the former presidential candidate noted.

“I urge the authorities to “reverse gear”. These actions raise questions about the good faith of the government and risk igniting even more resistance. Not wise!”

A federal High Court in Abuja had granted the CBN’s request to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.

Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.

An #EndSARS promoter, Modupe Odele recently narrated how officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) stopped her from leaving the country.

She said her passport was seized by the NIS, although it was later handed back to her (on Monday, November 9th, 2020).

The Presidency had on Sunday insisted that the country’s laws must be enforced and those who hijacked the #EndSARS protests would be brought to book.

“We are a country governed by law. There is a constitution that states clearly, under section 33, that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed,” Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT.

“Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of just anybody. I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did.”

Early last month, Nigerians took to the streets, protesting against police brutality and extrajudicial killing.

The protesters sought the scrapping of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the police accused of human rights abuse.

However, the protests continued after the disbandment of the unit with the shooting of some of the protesters in Lagos State, sparking a looting spree and destruction of properties in some parts of the country.