President Bola Tinubu has appointed Jim Obazee, chief executive officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), as a special investigator to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and related entities.

The President in a letter sighted on Sunday, asked the Special Investigator to investigate CBN and key Government Business Entities (GBEs).

He also said Obazee would report directly to his office.