Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been conferred with Africa Most Innovative Digital Transformation Governor of the Year Award by Foreign Investment Network (FIN), on the sidelines of the ongoing International Monetary Fund/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington.

In his remarks, Emefiele dedicated to award to staff members of the apex bank whom he said, have been part of the feats achieved in the past eight years.

He invited foreign investors to consider Nigeria and other countries in Africa as their choice investment destination, noting that business confidence in the continent is on the rise.

“Today, we talk about the frontier market and what I keep telling people is that as you continue thinking about growth opportunities in the world and you are looking at Africa, naturally you will have to think about some of the big economies in Africa,” he said.

“This award is not just for me, it is meant for all of us who have worked hard in the last eight and half years to keep the Nigerian economy strong and going.”