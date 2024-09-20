The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in Edo state during Saturday’s governorship election.

A statement on Friday by Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, said the restriction will begin from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.

According to Adejobi, individuals on essential services like officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accredited media personnel, and emergency responders are exempted from the restriction.

News continues after this Advertisement

The force spokesperson reaffirmed the ban on all security aides and escorts accompanying VIPs to polling units and collation centers.

Adejobi said unauthorised security personnel and quasi-security outfits are prohibited from operating during the election.

“In preparation for the election, the IGP has ordered the restriction of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 6am to 6pm on election Day. Exceptions will be made for essential services, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders,” the statement reads.

News continues after this Advertisement

“To maintain the integrity of the electoral process, the IGP has implemented a ban on all security aides and escorts accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres.

“Unauthorized security personnel and quasi-security outfits are prohibited from operating during the election, and the use of sirens by unauthorized vehicles is strictly forbidden to ensure a calm environment for voters.

“Furthermore, the IGP has mandated that special attention be afforded to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, the elderly, and those with mobility challenges, ensuring that polling stations in both urban and rural settings are accessible to all.

“The inspector-general of police, through the deputy inspector-general (DIG) for Edo gubernatorial election, DIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni, has appealed to citizens to refrain from making prank calls to control room and designated help numbers, highlighting that text messages are more effective for operational purposes.

“The designated election lines for inquiries and reporting are: DIG Frank Mba, mni; 07025000383 and AIG Benneth Igwe, mni; 09085000029, while the general control room numbers are 08077773721 and 08037646272. The already-activated joint control room is manned by police and relevant agencies engaged in the electoral process.”

Voters in Edo will tomorrow, Saturday, elect a new governor to succeed Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, for the next four years.

There are 17 political parties participating in the election, but the three leading contenders are All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

News continues after this Advertisement