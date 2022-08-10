El-Rufai to corp members: Nigeria can’t afford another civil war

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has noted that the country cannot afford a repeat of the 1967 civil war, which according to him, was a needless savagery that tore fabrics of the Nigerian State.

This is he admonished the youths to distance themselves from fanning embers of violence and war in the country.

The Governor spoke to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), saying those among them who would be participating in the conduct of the 2023 general elections should avoid being used to rig elections.

While addressing the closing ceremony of the orientation course organized for members of 2022 Batch B (Stream 2) NYSC corps members posted to Kaduna State on Tuesday, the state’s Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe who represented the Governor, said the civil war was a needless savagery that Nigeria cannot afford to repeat.

“The youth must remember that the NYSC came into being after the civil war. The war was a needless savagery that we cannot afford to repeat.”

“Nigerian youths must therefore distance themselves from fanning the embers of violence and war in Nigeria. As a country, we must avoid a repeat of that dark part of our history. And Nigerian youths must refuse to be ready tools for war mongers.”

“My dear valuable corps members, I believe you have the capacity to defend what is good for our dear country and what shall build a united Nigeria and you shall not fail to do what is right for your dear country. After all, the major objective of establishing the NYSC is to promote Nigeria’s unity and enhance development.”

“The national youth service is a reflection of the hope that we have placed on our young graduates as touch bearers of a greater Nigeria. You must proof to is that this is not a misplaced hope. We expect you to be innovative, industrious and consistently demonstrate acts of tolerance, open mindedness and perseverance in all that you do,” he said.

Governor El-Rufai said as representatives of the youths who are the majority in Nigeria, the corps members must shun corruption during the polls and be responsible citizens who would be said to have risen to the occasion when they were most needed.

“I am highly impressed that the youths constitute 71% of the 12 million fresh applicants for Permanent Voter’s Card in the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration exercise. We therefore expect more youths participation i the 2023 general elections and I hope this participation will be positive and constructive, as opposed to previous activities of disruption, violence and ballot box snatching and other illegal activities.”

“The February 2023 general elections will be requiring services of the Corps members many of you will be engaged as Presiding Officers at the election. You must remember that, you shall be representing the youths during that assignment. Let it not be said of you that, the youths that manned the Poling Units for I NEC during the elections were not current or were corrupt and they assisted to mar the popular will of the electorate. You must therefore be responsible citizens who rose to the occasion when they were most needed,” he said.

He commended the NYSC management for giving the corps members entrepreneurship skills and reminded them that, there is no longer job in public and private sector.

“I want to draw your attention to the reality that nothing is as it appears and that change is the only thing that is constant. Traditional jobs in the public service and the private sector are no longer available, thus only those with high emotional and social quotients are able to find their footings in this fast changing world.”

“Even though certificates do not necessarily provide bread on the table, but good education prepares you to be able to socially and economically navigate your way through society. It is on this note that I encourage young people to continue seek opportunities to regularly enhance them, so that, they can be better positioned to face challenges thrown at them by modernization.”

“The youths are the most productive sector of our demography. Our population is dominated by youths with the median age of the country being 18.4 years. A new World Bank report shows that, 75 per cent of the global youths population growth aged 18 to 23 will be in Nigeria and nine other countries up till 2025.”

“But the question is what are Nigerian youths doing with this numerical strength? Can they convert it to gain capacity and capital?”

The Director of NYSC, Brigadier General MK Fadah, whose address was read by the State Coordinator, Mr Abel Odoba Oche, urged the corps members to build on skills they acquired during the orientation course, adding that this will avail them the chance of becoming self-relianct.

He urged the corps member to remain law abiding and warned them against unauthorized journeys and night trips.

“Travelling at night will not only increase the risk of accident, but also make rescue difficult. You are, therefore, advised to always cut short your trips from six o’clock in the evening and pass the night at NYSC Lodges, military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe”, he said