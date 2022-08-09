Chris Oyakhilome suspends nephew Daysman from church activities

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of the Christ Embassy, has suspended Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren, his nephew from church activities over “gross misconduct.”

In a viral video, Oyakhilome said, “This man, Oyakhilome Woghiren, is hereby removed from being president of LoveWorld Next and LoveWorld Innovations and also suspended from all official roles for acts of gross misconducts. So he no longer handles all of that.

“I’m putting him under spiritual rehabilitation programme from now…with immediate effect.”

There are speculations that Woghiren’s suspension may not be unconnected with his association with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

A flier showing Tinubu and the younger Oyakhilome has been trending alongside the video.