By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported eight new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of people so far infected to 232.

The centre which announced the latest figures on Sunday said, “Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State

“As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths

“As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases, 33 discharged 5 deaths

“For a breakdown of cases by state- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Lagos- 120

FCT- 47

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Edo- 9

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1