By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on muslims to celebrate the Eid-il-Kabir festival with moderation and in accordance with the noble intentions of Allah.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and signed by its chairman of Revd Lowo Adebiyi and made available with newsmen in Osogbo on Monday.

According to him, celebration with caution is important in view of the current health, economy and security challenges in the country.

Adebiyi noted that muslims should know that whatever the religion made mandatory is not compulsory if there is hindrance of any kind and thus urged them to celebrate within their capacities.

The immediate past Chairman of the APC in Osun State noted that though ram sacrifice is mandatory, it is within the capacity to buy.

He equally stated that the ravaging Covid-19 and the insecurity claiming lives makes it essential to avoid unnecessary risks in the name of celebrating Eid-il-Kabir.

The Chairman of TOP submitted that there will be a new dawn of comfort when full celebrations can be done in future and it will be just alright to live to celebrate then.

He seized opportunity of the occasion to call on political leaders to be truthful to their calling and fair to the people they claimed to serve.

Adebiyi also called on active APC members to mobilize for the coming Congress and vote in credible people as leaders of the party for its re-energising and future sustenance.

He charged them to mobilize for the ongoing voters registration and ensure that the future electoral fortune of the party is assured.