Eid-al-Adha: Oluga sends greetings to Muslims

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Former lawmaker representing Ayedaade/ Irewole/ Isokan federal constituency in the last House of Representatives, Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga has felicitated with the entire Muslim Ummah throughout the universe on the occasion of Eid-Il- Adha.

Hon. Oluga in a statement issued and personally signed copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday said, eid-al-adha symbolises love and cheerful given, urging Islamic faithful to cultivate habit of giving to the needy.

The former lawmaker also urged the Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate this special day according to the principles and practices of Prophet Muhammed (SWA).

She also enjoined all and sundry to used the occasion to pray for the country and our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR led administration.

She beseeched all to celebrate with modesty as law and order is being maintained.