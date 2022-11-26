2023: Hon. Oluga begins reelection campaign, unveils logo

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Hon.Taiwo Olukemi Oluga, Member Representing Ayedaade, Irewole, Isokan Federal Constituency has unveiled her re-election campaign logo to herald the full commencement of her return bid.

In a statement released by her campaign office on Friday, 25th November, 2022, the unveiled logo depicts her vision for the continued progress and sustainable development of Ayedaade, Irewole, Isokan Federal Constituency.

The statement further states, “we are presenting a candidate who has a track record of performance, leadership experience and has significantly demonstrated capacity for quality representation at the National Assembly.”

In the words of Hon. Oluga, “my people are my greatest strength and the privilege to touch lives positively and add value to my constituency are my biggest sources of inspiration.”